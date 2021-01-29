MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Emilio Estevez will be reprising his role as Coach Gordon Bombay in a new “The Mighty Ducks” series, set for a release on Disney Plus in March. A first look of the show was released Friday.
It’s been 25 years since the last iteration of the fictional hockey team. Minnesotans have a special place in their heart for the classic movies that were filmed right in the heart of the Twin Cities, and featured local spots like Mickey’s Diner in St. Paul and Band Box Diner in Minneapolis.
Disney released the trailer for “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Friday, showing Estevez’s character called on to help a mother and her son start a new hockey team. The underdog narrative looks to continue in the new series.
According to IMDB, the show was not filmed in Minnesota, but instead Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.
In early January, Mickey’s Diner said it needed help getting through the financial struggles of the pandemic. A GoFundMe has raised over $71,000 for the business. The original goal was to get $50,000 raised.