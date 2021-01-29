MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — George Floyd’s death led to a nationwide conversation about race and police accountability. In the Twin Cities, some of that conversation could be seen in works of art and words of activism on boarded up businesses.
On Friday, volunteers were continuing their work to preserve those boards.
The group “Save The Boards to Memorialize the Movement” has collected more than 700 pieces of plywood. They’re being moved from a St. Paul school to a storage space in Minneapolis.
The group is working with the University of St. Thomas to catalog and archive them online to make them accessible to everyone.
“Being able to preserve this history, this art, and this recorded you know storytelling that speaks to what happened here this summer and everyone’s collective grief and pain, anger and hope for a better Minneapolis. It’s just a really … it’s personal and close to my heart,” Leesa Kelly, co-founder of the group, said.
So far, they’ve identified a few artists, but say many want to remain anonymous.
The group is planning an outdoor exhibition on Memorial Day to commemorate one year since George Floyd’s death.