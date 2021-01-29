MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul teachers are asking the district’s school board to push back the return of in-person learning. Elementary students are set to return to school Monday.
Friday morning, the St. Paul Federation of Educators held a virtual news conference. They say it’s too soon to head back to the classroom.
The federation says the district still can’t answer questions about safety and plans to get staff members vaccinated. Some parents say it’s not worth the risk.
St. Paul Superintendent Joe Gothard released a statement, saying in part, “Since September we have spent more than 70 hours meeting face to face with federation of educators leadership. We’ve talked about and agreed to many provisions to ensure safety on our busses, throughout our buildings and in each of our classrooms. Their input has been considered in our plans to return to school.”