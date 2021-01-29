MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Stearns County SWAT team was deployed Thursday to arrest a man authorities said led them on a chase after an assault and burglary.
The man, from Holdingford, Minnesota, was taken into custody at his apartment just after 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities in Stearns County were called to a burglary just before 7 a.m. The victim said a man broke into his garage and stole several tools. The burglar then threatened him with a knife, punched him several times and drove away in a white Chevrolet pickup.
A deputy attempted to stop the truck on County Road 17 in Krain Township. The driver feigned compliance, the sheriff’s office said, before fleeing again. Another driver was forced into a ditch during the chase, but was not injured.
Authorities said the man ditched his truck and holed up inside of his apartment on the 500 block of Main Street in Holdingford. Negotiators tried to make contact before calling in the SWAT team, who entered the apartment. With the help of a K-9 officer, the man was arrested.
Investigation revealed the pickup truck was stolen from a residence in Millwood Township. The sheriff’s office mentioned two other stolen vehicles, a snowmobile and another truck, in the area at the time of the original 911 call.
The man is in custody awaiting charges.