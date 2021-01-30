MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The greater part of Minnesota is under a Winter Weather Advisory Saturday as freezing rain and snow are expected to fall on the state through Sunday morning.
WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak expects the Arrowhead, western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota to see the most accumulation. The Twin Cities metro should only collect about an inch by Sunday morning.
“This will not be a big deal,” Augustyniak said.
“Honestly, it’s not going to be that heavy even when it’s snowing at its most intense.”
The National Weather Service said slippery travel is the main concern.