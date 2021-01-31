MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were seriously hurt Saturday night in a shooting near the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities campus.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. inside a home on the 1400 block of 6th Street Southeast. Responding officers found several people running from the house.
Police quickly found one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside. Investigators say the victim is believed to be 24 years old.
While police were aiding the victim, another injured person was found inside the house. The second victim, believed to be 18 years old, was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Emergency crews brought the victims to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Both were listed in critical condition but expected to survive.
Investigators say several people were interviewed at the scene. However, no arrests were made.
The shooting remains under investigation.