By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is remembering Myra Reifman, a trailblazer in Twin Cities television who served as the station’s first female newscaster.

Myra Scott (credit: CBS)

Audiences knew Reifman by the name Myra Scott. Born Myra Schiff, the Minneapolis native went to St. Louis Park High School, then on to the University of Minnesota.

She was hired at WCCO in 1966 after breaking through gender barriers in Sacramento. From Minneapolis, she went on to work in San Francisco and Los Angeles, where she worked alongside Tom Brokaw, Bryant Gumbel and more.

Myra Scott reporting on the opening of Nicollet Mall in 1967 (credit: CBS)

She left the industry to start a family, and also found a passion for working in government and community affairs.

Reifman died last month at the age of 78 after a short battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband, four children and three grandchildren.