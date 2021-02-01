MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is remembering Myra Reifman, a trailblazer in Twin Cities television who served as the station’s first female newscaster.
Audiences knew Reifman by the name Myra Scott. Born Myra Schiff, the Minneapolis native went to St. Louis Park High School, then on to the University of Minnesota.
She was hired at WCCO in 1966 after breaking through gender barriers in Sacramento. From Minneapolis, she went on to work in San Francisco and Los Angeles, where she worked alongside Tom Brokaw, Bryant Gumbel and more.
She left the industry to start a family, and also found a passion for working in government and community affairs.
Reifman died last month at the age of 78 after a short battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband, four children and three grandchildren.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Man Who Made Big Bucks Off GameStop Stock Sends Nintendo Switches To Children’s Hospital
- St. Paul Triple Murder: Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Killing Woman, 2 Children
- Judge Sides With Minneapolis Teachers Union To Prevent District From Denying Accommodation Requests
- In Minneapolis, 8 Carjackings In Last 48 Hours