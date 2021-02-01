MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are dead after being found unresponsive in Mahtomedi overnight.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a FedEx facility on Long Lake Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday. They found two men, one already dead.
After attempted lifesaving measures, the other man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The sheriff’s office identified the men as 46-year-old David Peterson of Blaine and 58-year-old Jimmy Wilemon, a man from Mississippi.
A gun was found at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office, but they are not seeking suspects and there is no threat to public safety.
