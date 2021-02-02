CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Eagan News, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say a teenager who was pulled unresponsive from a lake in Eagan Thursday is dead.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed the teen’s death and identified him as 13-year-old Jeylon Holloway. The examiner’s report states Holloway died at a hospital early Friday morning of freshwater drowning.

Eagan police were called to the 3000 block of Eagandale Place near Lemay Lake around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a missing boy. They found a shoe near the water and suspected he may have fallen into open water near a drainage culvert.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Dive Team responded, finding Holloway unresponsive underwater. Medics performed lifesaving measures before he was taken to the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been created for Holloway’s family.