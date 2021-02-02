CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot during a carjacking in Columbia Heights overnight, according to police.

The Columbia Heights Police Department said officers from that city and Fridley responded to the sound of gunfire and a speeding vehicle on the 4000 block of Washington Street Northeast just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A man at the scene reported being shot and his vehicle being stolen. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.