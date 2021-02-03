BOSTON (CBS) — With Tom Brady going for his unprecedented seventh Super Bowl title this weekend, the quarterback’s merchandise is flying off the shelves ahead of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans everywhere want a piece of Brady’s Buccaneers gear — even fans in New England.

After putting on that No. 12 for Tampa Bay, Brady is the No. 1 selling NFL player since the start of the season, according to Fanatics. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — who is going for his second straight Super Bowl win on Sunday — is second.

Brady’s sales have hit a massive surge over the last week, as the 43-year-old quarterback is currently the best-selling NFL player –ever — for sales in the two weeks between Conference Championship weekend and the Super Bowl. That’s pretty wild considering there are still a few days to go until Super Bowl LV. Brady’s merchandise sales, which includes jerseys, T-shirts and other items, are more than double what they were after he won his final AFC Championship game with the Patriots in 2018.

It’s no surprise, since Brady had the NFLPA’s highest-selling jersey in his final two seasons with the Patriots. But his jersey sales have shot up 900 percent since he signed with the Buccaneers last March, and Brady accounts for nearly 50 percent of the sales of Tampa Bay team apparel.

Tampa is obviously the top-selling market for Brady gear, but Boston is in the top five as well. Fans must really like that No. 12, even if it doesn’t have a Flying Elvis anywhere. New York, Orlando and Miami are also among the top-selling markets for Brady.

Brady sales are already booming. Now just imagine the kind of spike they’ll see if he wins yet another Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.