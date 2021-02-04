MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least five people were taken to the hospital and one is dead after a early morning fire at an apartment building in southern Minnesota.
First responders were called to the scene on Chestnut Street in Mantorville just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement and firefighters managed to get everyone out of the building. At least one of the people hospitalized is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.
Several agencies responded to the fire, and the cause is under investigation. The Red Cross and Semcac, a community organization, are assisting displaced people.