MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As an artic air mass is expected to descend on Minnesota this weekend, bringing dangerously-cold wind chills, the organizers of the Luminary Loppet in Minneapolis say they are rescheduling, holding the event on Thursday and Friday nights instead of Saturday and Sunday.
In a statement released Wednesday, the organizers said that they made the decision out of an abundance of caution, saying that COVID-19 safety protocols prevent people from huddling together near fires or inside the Trailhead building at Theodore Wirth Park. With participants and volunteers possibly being outside for hours, they didn’t want to risk any harm as forecasters say wind chill factors this weekend will be as cold as minus 26 during the nighttime hours.
The weekend’s Luminary Loppet nights have been moved to the Thursday and Friday, which won’t be as frigid. Those who paid to participate in this weekend’s Luminary Loppet can choose any night to walk or snowshoe along Theodore Wirth Park’s groomed ski trails and the candle-lit luminaries. There are no refunds.
The weekend’s in-person classic ski loppet and classic ski puoli loppet have also been cancelled. However, competitors have options to participate, including a virtual race and a new event slated for later in the month.