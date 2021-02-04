MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jordan Jefferson, 30, was found guilty Thursday after killing his girlfriend by hitting and dragging her with a car last May in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Jefferson, from Robbinsdale, was convicted of second-degree murder and two counts of felony domestic assault after a two-week criminal trial.

The conviction stems from the deadly attack that happened in May 29, 2020. The criminal complaint states that Jefferson was driving with his girlfriend and another passenger. Jefferson got into an argument with his girlfriend and began punching her. The victim eventually got out of the car and started walking away, then Jefferson stepped on the gas and sped at her, running her down.

The victim was then dragged under the car until Jefferson crashed into a home’s front porch on the 1700 block of Bryant Avenue North. Jefferson got out to find his girlfriend dead. The passenger told investigators Jefferson put her body in the back seat and drove off, but soon crashed again. The car was then unable to function, and Jefferson called a woman to come pick him and his passenger up. She arrived, and Jefferson demanded that he drive her car, which he took back to the crash scene.

The passenger and woman told investigators Jefferson prevented them from calling 911 or helping the victim. Jefferson then demanded the woman to drive the three of them to her house — punching her in the face when he felt she wasn’t driving quick enough.

The woman later told investigators that she, Jefferson and his passenger went back to her residence, where they showered and changed clothes. Jefferson then threw their clothes in the trash. The woman said Jefferson confessed to killing his girlfriend the next day.

Jefferson’s sentencing is scheduled for March 3. He faces decades in prison.