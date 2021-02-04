MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jackknifed semi closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 in the east metro early Thursday morning.
Officials say the truck became jackknifed after striking a snowplow near the Woodbury Drive exit, just east of Woodbury. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.
The crash happened as snow fell on the Twin Cities following a period of freezing rain. Road conditions were slick.
Crews are working to clear the scene. Officials say they anticipate they’ll be out there until about 6 a.m.
