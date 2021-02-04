MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A shooting Wednesday night in Rochester left two teenagers hurt, and one of them fighting for his life.
The Rochester Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Heritage Manor Apartments, on the 2400 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. Responding officers found one of the victims, a 19-year-old man from Rochester, at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews brought him to the Mayo Clinic, where he was listed in critical condition.
Shortly after, a woman called police, saying her 17-year-old son had been shot and was just dropped off at their home. Officers responded to the home, and the teenager was also brought to the Mayo Clinic. He is expected to survive.
Investigators says the gunfire broke out when several people, including the two victims, met in the apartment parking lot. All of those involved fled before police got to the scene, leaving behind the wounded 19-year-old.
So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.