MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bald eagle who came to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center after a dramatic rescue by an Army veteran in 2016 has found a new home.
The fittingly-named Freedom was found dangling from a tree, caught in a piece of rope about 70 feet off the ground.
Jason Galvin — an army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan — got permission from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to try and shoot the rope holding the bird.
After an hour-and-a-half and 150 shots, Galvin freed the bird and it fell into the branches.
Now, after more than four years at the Raptor Center, Freedom is headed to Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey. Freedom originally joined the Raptor Center’s ambassador team, but the center’s release said “it became clear to us that, while a great bird for an exhibit, Freedom wasn’t going to be comfortable handled on a glove or doing education programs outside of his enclosure.”
“While we’ve grown close to Freedom and know many of our supporters cared for him, his new home will be a much better fit for his needs,” the center said. “We will miss him at TRC, but wish him nothing but the best in his next adventure!”
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Lower Sioux Indian Community To Get Ancestral Land Back From Minnesota, MN Historical Society
- Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Finalized
- ‘Hopefully I Can Unite Our Community’: North Mpls. Native Takes On Mantle Of 4th Precinct Inspector
- Stimulus Check Latest: Help Is Nearing. What’s The Timeline For Next Economic Relief Payment?