MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we head into the freezer for the foreseeable future, you may be faced with some cabin fever inside your own home.

We found some tips to keep your kids busy and yourself sane in the days ahead.

Welcome to day one of the deep freeze as families make a final push to prepare.

“I’m trying to get groceries in before it gets really cold this weekend just so we are stocked up and ready,” Ray Witty told us.

Ready for temperatures that will be dangerous to continue many of the winter activities we’ve been getting used to.

“I really would be mentally preparing and getting our kids prepared for a week indoors,” Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian said.

As a pediatrician with Hennepin Healthcare, Subrahmanian recognizes it may seem like piling on, after the pandemic has already kept us close to home for nearly a year.

Still, he suggests making it special for our kids with a calendar to follow along.

“This is a great week for indoor camping. Indoor picnics,” he said.

“It’s a great time to do fun things in the kitchen and cook together and make something together,” he added.

On social media, Dan said his kids will stay cozy in their ice fishing clubhouse.

And, you showed us how your pets will stay warm.

When all else fails, you thought adult beverages seemed to be a good back up.

A dose in moderation that may also be just what the doctor ordered.

“I think it’s really important that parents and adults take 10 to 15 minutes every day and congratulate yourself for getting through all the pandemic and this and give yourself some grace,” Subrahmanian said.

Below is a list of resources to help fight cabin fever: