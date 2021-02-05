OTTERTAIL, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials says the pickup driver who was killed in a collision with a freight train in Otter Tail County was a local man.
Joseph Lyle Mack, 60, from Ottertail, died Thursday morning at a crossing southeast of the city.
The pickup was struck on the passenger side by a northbound Canadian Pacific train.
Mack was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the two crew members on the train was hurt, authorities said.
