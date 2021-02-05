MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans woke up Friday morning to subzero feels-like temperatures and it won’t be getting much warmer as the day goes on.
On Friday, high temperatures are expected to barely break double digits, with 10 degrees possible in the Twin Cities. That’s accompanied with wind gusting at speeds nearing 30 mph at times.
“Definitely some dangerous wind chills out there,” meteorologist Riley O’Connor said.
Those cold wind chills continue Saturday, with a high of 2 degrees expected. Sunday and Monday look to be the coldest days, with 2 below zero expected to be the high for Sunday and zero degrees for Monday.
Besides the cold, blustery conditions, it will be relatively calm with a mix of sun and clouds.
As for when warmer weather could arrive, the extended forecast isn’t looking too promising. Temperatures look to stay in the single digits at least until late next week. However, it will be accompanied by more sun.
