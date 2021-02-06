MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 1-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen on Saturday.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, both the car and the child were found. Brooklyn Center Police found the car after receiving a tip from a citizen. When they arrived at the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard, the engine was running and the suspect had left the car on foot. The vehicle had been left near the entrance of a church.
Police say the boy was “all smiles” when the officers picked him up. He was taken to an area hospital to be checked out, which is standard procedure.
Breaking: Da’Merion White’s been found SAFE near Brooklyn Boulevard and Bass Lake Rd in Brooklyn Center. An Amber Alert was issued this afternoon for the 1 year old 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pfB0h8ADkP
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 6, 2021
The boy initially went missing on Saturday afternoon. His mother had started the car, strapped him in, and gone back inside her residence because she forgot something. When she came back outside, the car was gone.
John Elder, Director of Police Information says there have been 401 cars stolen since the start of the year. He says 75% of auto thefts occur when a car is running and occupied. There have been several other instances when a car has been stolen with a child inside.
In addition to charges of felony auto theft, the suspect also faces kidnapping charges.
