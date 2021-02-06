CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is safe and her kidnapper is behind bars after he led police on a chase through several cities.

Investigators say a man was spotted pulling a woman out of her car along a stretch in Brooklyn Park Saturday and forcing her into his.

Witnesses say he was armed.

He was later spotted in St. Paul before finally being arrested in Fridley after a stand-off with officers.

It’s unclear if he and the woman know each other.