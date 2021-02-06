MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is safe and her kidnapper is behind bars after he led police on a chase through several cities.
Investigators say a man was spotted pulling a woman out of her car along a stretch in Brooklyn Park Saturday and forcing her into his.
Witnesses say he was armed.
He was later spotted in St. Paul before finally being arrested in Fridley after a stand-off with officers.
It’s unclear if he and the woman know each other.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Lower Sioux Indian Community To Get Ancestral Land Back From Minnesota, MN Historical Society
- 'This Pillow Fight Just Got Very Real': David Hogg Starting Pillow Company To Rival MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
- You'll Be Stuck Inside Awhile, So Check Out WCCO Reporters' Top Streaming Recommendations
- Stimulus Check Latest: Help Is Nearing. What's The Timeline For Next Economic Relief Payment?