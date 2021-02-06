MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Twin Cities are heading into the longest stretch of subzero low temperatures since 2014. The cold is here to stay, and is expected to last for at least the next 10 days.
Wind chill advisories in effect in most of Minnesota; the northern part of the state has a windchill warning.
On Saturday night, temperatures will reach negative 14 degrees in the metro, the coldest night since Jan. 31, 2019. The average low during this time of year is 10 degrees. On Sunday, temperatures will feel like they are 25 to 30 degrees below zero in the metro, and 40 to 50 degrees below zero north of Bemidji.
Temperatures in the Twin Cities will be the coldest they have been since January of 2019.
WCCO meteorologists say that another core of cold air will come through at the end of next week. However, the benefit of the blistering temperatures is that they will push storm systems to the south; the state should be seeing some clear, sunny days ahead.
Uninterrupted colder weather is becoming rarer and rarer.
Nights with below-zero temperatures have been trending downwards in the past five decades; the Twin Cities has seen 18 fewer nights below zero since 1970. Mankato has seen 14 fewer nights below zero, and Duluth has seen 19 fewer.
The climate is changing: the last seven years were the hottest seven years on record globally.
