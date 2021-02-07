MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a good day to stay in and watch the Super Bowl as Minnesota’s stretch of subzero weather continues Sunday.
WCCO Director of Meteorology said the metro will be below zero all day, and he expects subzero highs through next weekend.
There is a bright side: Sunday will be quiet and very sunny, with winds lighter than they have been recently, though still blowing.
Monday’s high is zero, with feels-like temperatures in the morning hours likely in the single digits below zero.
