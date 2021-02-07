MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mother and child experienced a harrowing few minutes apart Sunday evening in St. Paul.
Police say a woman called 911 at about 7 p.m. to report her car — with her 6-year-old child inside — had been stolen outside of the Walgreens on the 1500 block of Randolph Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood.
Officers found the car minutes later about five blocks southwest on the 1600 Block of Niles Avenue. The child was found uninjured about a block away from the car.
The mother and child were reunited, but no suspects are in custody.
