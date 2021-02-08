MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A thin layer of snow Monday morning combined with bitter freezing temperatures led to numerous spinout crashes in the Twin Cities metro area.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 314 crashes between 5 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with 33 of them involving an injury. There were no serious injuries, but there was one fatal accident in Dahlgren Township.
There were also 64 vehicle spin-outs reported in that time frame.
Conditions were so slick along a section of Highway 10 in Anoka, just west of the Interstate 169 intersection, that officials closed a section of the highway so that crews could put down sand. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed significant backups in the area as cars lined up to exit the highway.
Officials are urging motorists to drive slow and beware of slick spots.
