MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are elevating Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network reports.
The #Vikings are promoting Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet.
Mike Zimmer wanted to keep the Kubiak offense in place, and he’ll do it quite literally. It’ll just be 33-year-old Klint — not his father Gary, who retired — calling plays in 2021.
Klint Kubiak is the son of former offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak and served as the team’s quarterbacks coach last year. Gary Kubiak announced his retirement earlier this offseason.
With Gary Kubiak at the helm last season, the Vikings scored 430 points, good for 11th in the league. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw 35 touchdowns, the highest single-season total in his career.
Klint Kubiak's NFL coaching career actually began with the Vikings. He served as the quality control/assistant wide receivers coach from 2013-14. From 2016-2018, he was an assistant and quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos.
Klint Kubiak will be the Vikings’ sixth offensive coordinator since Mike Zimmer arrived before the 2014 season.
