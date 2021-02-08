MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota boys are being monitored closely months after their diagnosis with a rare complication from COVID-19.

Since the pandemic’s onset, 66 kids in the state have been treated for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

WCCO shares the setbacks and progress, as two families face a medical mystery.

We first met the Asche’s in November, a week into their 13-year-old’s hospital stay.

“It’s not like they get out of the hospital and they’re better or get right back to life as normal for sure,” Dana Asche said Monday.

Hudson’s kidneys and liver were failing and his heart had to be shocked back into rhythm — twice.

Three months later, he tires easily and still can’t play the sports he once loved.

“I have to pace myself more than anybody else. You have to be aware of what you’re doing at all times,” Hudson Asche said.

Hudson’s battle with MIS-C began after a COVID exposure in October. Like many kids, he never developed any symptoms. Doctors believe MIS-C can set in weeks after an asymptotic case.

“I just didn’t think of it being as bad as it got when I got it. I didn’t think something that bad could ever happen,” Hudson Asche said.

A flare-up of MIS-C sent Jaxson Hoffman back to Children’s Minnesota for a second time. Doctors determined the 9-year-old needed to be on steroids longer after he again had a high fever and bloodshot eyes.

“Once things start to get bad they really get bad quickly,” Megan Hoffman said.

Jaxson also struggles with his stamina. Cardiologists believe it could be a year before he’s back to sports or PE at school.

Many MIS-C families have connected through social media as they navigate a path forward.

“It’s scary but our stories are so similar,” Megan Hoffman said.

They hope other parents will watch for signs in their own kids and take precautions.

“You never think it’s going to be your child or your family,” Megan Hoffman added.

“I look at him and think we almost lost him. If we can do any little thing so somebody else doesn’t have to go through that it’s just so important,” Dana Asche said.

While no deaths from MIS-C have been reported in Minnesota, the Centers for Disease Control says 30 kids across the country have died from the complication.

Signs to watch for include a fever that won’t go away, trouble breathing, stomach issues, bloodshot eyes, red and cracked lips, a swollen tongue or hands and feet.