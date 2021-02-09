MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Gregory Urlich, 67, has been confirmed as the suspect in Tuesday’s Buffalo health clinic shooting.

Urlich, of Buffalo, is now in custody at the Wright County Jail. Meanwhile, five victims who were shot in the incident at the Allina Health Clinic are being hospitalized. Wright County officials say four victims are being treated at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale, and another victim is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. Their conditions have not been released. Officials would also not confirm if the victims were patients at the clinic or health care employees.

The sheriff’s office says they first received a report of shots fired at 10:54 a.m. at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive. In an emotional Tuesday afternoon press conference, Wright County officials said Ulrich is known to them. Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke was visibly shaken as he discussed the scene of multiple shootings at the clinic, saying the suspect has a history of being unhappy with the health care he received.

“The history that we have as a department with this individual makes it most likely that this incident was targeted at this facility or someone within that facility,” Budke said. “He has lived in this community for quite a long time and has had contact with health care within the community during that time.”

Officials believe he acted alone, and they are not looking for additional suspects. They do not believe it to be related to domestic terrorism. Despite some reports early on of explosive devices found in or near the clinic, John Holler with Wright County said that there were no bombs or explosives detonated. A nearby Super 8 motel was also evacuated after suspicious packages were found there.

Gov. Tim Walz addressed the shootings at a Tuesday afternoon news conference, calling it a “tragic situation.” He said that it appears, at this time, to be an act from a single individual.

Early Tuesday afternoon, WCCO crews talked with the owner of a business near the clinic, Doug Selle.

“Things have settled down here a little bit in Buffalo from what they were about 45 minutes ago,” Selle said. “I am looking directly across from the Allina clinic and seeing a lot of flashing lights, ambulances, a fire truck and probably 20 sheriff’s vehicles in front of the building.”

TV news Helicopter footage showed no activity at the clinic for about two hours after the attack, but at least three shattered plate-glass windows could be seen on the clinic’s exterior.

A Minnesota Department of Health spokesperson said he didn’t immediately know if the clinic has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Schools in the area were placed on a temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure. The public is being advised to stay away from the area since multiple law enforcement agencies are still working at the scene early Tuesday evening.

