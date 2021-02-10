MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenage boys are in custody Wednesday night after St. Paul police say they led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen SUV, eventually crashing into an ambulance.
Police say officers started pursuing a black Audi Q5 at about 9 p.m., which was stolen in West St. Paul and was involved in other carjackings and robberies that evening in St. Paul.
The SUV fled onto westbound Interstate 94, and ended up hitting an Allina Health ambulance when the teen driver tried to go northbound on Interstate 35E near Regions Hospital. The suspects — ages 15 and 17 — fled the SUV on foot but were soon arrested.
Police say there was a patient inside the ambulance, but no one was hurt.