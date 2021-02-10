MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota community continues to come to grips after a deadly shooting at a health clinic. One person has died from their injuries after the shooting Tuesday morning at the Allina health clinic in Buffalo.

Friends of the victim who died have identified her to WCCO as 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay. A GoFundMe has been set up to help a now single father take care of the children she leaves behind, with a set goal of $50,000

She was a medical assistant at the clinic and the mother of two young kids, a boy and a girl. Her friends told WCCO she’s worked at the clinic for a couple years after moving up to Buffalo from New Ulm, where she grew up.

The road leading up to Allina Health clinic in Buffalo is still closed off and Buffalo police and Wright County sheriff’s deputies are still on scene investigating.

Four other people were hurt, three of them critically. The suspected gunman is in jail. Investigators say 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich was the man responsible for the shootings.

The Wright County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday they are drafting a criminal complaint that will charge Ulrich of second-degree intentional murder, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, and possession of explosive or incendiary devices.

As Wednesday dawned, there remained a lot of moving parts for law enforcement to handle — not only the shootings, but a possible explosion as well, which has not been confirmed. Police found suspicious packages and devices in both the clinic and the Super 8 where Ulrich was staying.

The Buffalo police chief says Gregory Ulrich acted alone and that he used a handgun in the deadly shooting.

There is no indication this is connected to domestic terrorism. Police told us Ulrich targeted the facility or someone inside because he has a history of being unhappy with health care he received.

Buffalo is a city of about 15,000 people. Buffalo’s mayor says now is the time for this tight-knit community to get even closer.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims. We’re gonna make it through this. It’s gonna be difficult. This doesn’t happen in Buffalo, Minnesota, right? But we’ve got to be there for these people that are needing us. We’ve got to reach out in this time of COVID, when you can’t physically hug someone, need to reach out make sure everybody is OK,” Mayor Teri Lachermeier said.

Gov. Tim Walz spoke on the shooting during a previously-scheduled new conference. He extended his condolences to the people affected by the shooting, and thanked law enforcement for their quick response.

Police in Buffalo say they’ve encountered Gregory Ulrich over and over for nearly two decades. Police noted he had a history of being unhappy with the health care he received.

Ulrich’s criminal history in Wright County shows he’s been convicted of DWI three times. And WCCO has learned police suggested Zion Lutheran Church get a restraining order against Ulrich after he sent a threatening letter. The church reports no contact with him before or after.