MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jason Mesich, the Bloomington man charged with murdering his wife and shooting two of his neighbors last summer, pleaded guilty in a Hennepin County Court Wednesday, and will likely be imprisoned for the rest of his life.
Mesich, 48, admitted to shooting 47-year-old Angela Mesich 12 times in their garage on the night of Aug. 30, 2020, before going out to his front yard and shooting then-12-year-old Makayla Saulter in the head, and her 29-year-old sister Canisha Saulter in the legs and hip. The sisters were in the process of helping move their family out of the neighborhood at the time of the shooting.
He told Hennepin County District Court Judge Hilary Caligiuri that he attacked his neighbors because he thought they heard him kill his wife.
Mesich pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault. He was later charged with first-degree assault for firing at officers as they moved in to arrest him inside his home.
He will officially be found guilty at his March 15 sentencing, where he’s expected to be handed more than 48 years in prison.