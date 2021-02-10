MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns says a report he has recovered from COVID and will play Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers is news to him.
This is news to me! Last time I checked, I was gonna go through shootaround and see how I feel. Underlying conditions and Covid don’t mix well. https://t.co/1fZHSTWnEt
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 10, 2021
“Last time I checked, I was gonna go through shootaround and see how I feel,” Towns said in response to a tweet from The Athletic’s Shams Charania about the center’s status. “Underlying conditions and Covid don’t mix well.”
Towns announced his positive COVID diagnosis Jan. 15 and has not played since. The Timberwolves have officially listed Towns as doubtful for Wednesday’s game.
The Wolves were 3-8 before Towns’ injury and have gone 3-10 since, making their overall record 6-18; that puts them at the bottom of the Western Conference and tied for the worst record in the league.
Towns’ mother and six other relatives have died from COVID-19.