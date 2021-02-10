MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A four-legged hero with the New Hope Police Department is enjoying his first full day of retirement Wednesday. A special ceremony officers was held Tuesday for K9 Kody’s last shift.

Officers from multiple Minnesota police departments, their K9 partners and the Northstar Search and Rescue team stood at attention to salute New Hope police K9 Kody after his final shift.

“Kody has been a tremendous asset to our police department over the past 9 years,” New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt said.

After a career full of keeping narcotics off the streets for almost a decade, his handler hung up Kody’s the leash last night, for the last time.

“I’ve probably deployed him about 1,200 times,” handler Miguel Robles said.

And Kody has some scars to prove it.

“A hostage situation in a neighboring city, Kody was tasked at extracting a bad guy who was holding a couple hostage in their apartment,” Robles said. “I had to deploy him in order to save the husband and wife, and he got stabbed in the process, but he apprehended the suspect and survived the incident. So that was pretty memorable for us.”

Kody has also been awarded numerous metals from the United States Police K9 Association for his work throughout the years.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. I know his career is coming to an end, but I look back and see all the success he has had on the street throughout his years and I know he has made an impact,” Hoyt said.

Kody will spend the rest of his days at home with his handler and his family.