MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report says the federal government stopped a plea deal that would have avoided a trial for ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
RELATED: As Chauvin Trial Approaches, Debate Over Security Funding Continues
The New York Times reports that just days after George Floyd died last spring, Chauvin agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder. He was also willing to spend more than 10 years in prison.
RELATED: Derek Chauvin’s Defense Files Opposition To State’s Motion To Reinstate 3rd-Degree Murder Charge
But the Times reports former U.S. Attorney General William Barr stopped the deal at the last minute, because he was worried it would seem too lenient. Now, the state is preparing for Chauvin’s murder trial, which is scheduled to begin on March 8.