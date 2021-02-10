MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police say a man is in custody after making threats that were serious enough to warrant the assistance of the Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad.
Officers arrested the man without incident outside of his apartment building just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of West St. Germain Street after an on-going investigation. Police say the suspect had been “acting suspiciously and making statements that could pose a risk to public safety and to his own welfare.”
The man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation, and his apartment and garage were secured and searched. MPD’s bomb squad was brought in as a precaution.
Building residents were not evacuated, but police say a plan was put in place in the event things took a dangerous turn. Authorities are still investigating.