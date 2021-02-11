MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Postal Services says that they now plan on rebuilding the Minnehaha location in South Minneapolis in the same location of the one that was burned in last year’s rioting following the death of George Floyd.
The location, at 3033 27th Avenue South, was one of two post offices that was damaged by fire following the Memorial Day incident, in which former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for minutes on end during an attempted arrest.RELATED: Mpls. Letter Carriers Protest Saying Buildings Can Be Rebuilt, But Lives Cannot Be Brought Back
The incident sparked riots and protests in the Twin Cities. Hundreds of buildings were damaged, looted and set on fire — some were burned to the ground.
The two post office arsons occurred between May 28 and May 30.
Officials with the USPS did not have a timeline on when construction would happen for the Minnehaha location. Until then, service is continuing to operate from a temporary facility on Lake Street.
“When the project is completed, the Minnehaha Post Office will provide a full-service retail and house local mail delivery operations,” the organization said in a statement. “Customers can expect to receive the same level of service from their own community as they have in the past.”
