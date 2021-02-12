MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State health officials reported Friday 1,058 more COVID cases and 19 deaths, as more than 800,000 vaccine doses have now been administered in Minnesota.
The new numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total COVID case count to 471,851, while the death toll has reached 6,362. Of the deaths reported Friday, 15 took place in long-term care facilities, the setting most impacted by the virus.
However, the push to vaccinate more seniors and assisted living residents continues: more than 30% of those over the age of 65 have received at least one vaccine dose. Of those Minnesotans between the age of 50 and 64, 11.6% have had at least one shot.
Now, 808,827 vaccine doses have been administered in the state; more than 617,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose, while over 189,000 have completed the vaccine series.
The seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to a number not seen since the end of June. As of Feb. 3, it reached 3.9%. However, community spread has reached a new high; 41% of cases do not know where they contracted the virus.
Since March, 25,047 Minnesotans have been hospitalized due to COVID. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 326 people in Minnesota hospitals, of which 73 were in the ICU.
In the last 24 hours, 43,554 COVID tests have been processed. Over 3.3 million Minnesotans have been tested since the pandemic started.
