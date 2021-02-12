MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Calling it “cautious, common sense adjustments”, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced on Friday a further loosening of restrictions on businesses that include increased indoor capacity limits. Restaurants will also be able to stay open until 11 p.m.
Walz signed the executive order Friday. It is expected to be approved and will take effect Saturday at noon.
“Our small businesses have made enormous sacrifices for the health of their employees and communities,” Walz said. “Today, we can make these cautious, common sense adjustments to support them because of the progress we have made controlling the spread of COVID-19 and getting the most at-risk Minnesotans vaccinated.”
The adjustment to COVID-19 mitigation measures include:
– Increasing the “not to exceed” capacity in restaurants to 250, while leaving the maximum capacity at 50 percent
– Increasing indoor entertainment “not to exceed” capacity to 250, while leaving the maximum capacity at 25 percent
– Increasing private events and celebrations “not to exceed” capacity to 50, while leaving the maximum capacity at 25
– Increasing gym and pool “not to exceed” capacity to 250, while leaving maximum capacity at 25 percent, and reducing distancing requirement to 6 feet.
– Allowing restaurants to stay open until 11 p.m.
NEW from @GovTimWalz this morning -> he’s increasing indoor limits at restaurants, private events and gyms and will allow restaurants to open until 11 p.m.
I’ll be at his news conference this AM, set to begin in 15 minutes. @wcco pic.twitter.com/ROovNYN9Cm
— Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) February 12, 2021
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Husband Of Buffalo Shooting Victim Lindsay Overbay: ‘Celebrate Every Day As If It Was Your Last’
- Legislative Auditor: MN Pollution Control Agency Did Not Inspect Water Gremlin As Often As It Should
- ‘It Was Just Magic’: Couple Reunites After 53 Years Apart, Finds Biological Daughter
- How Are Kids Tested In COVID Vaccine Trials? When Might They Get The Vaccine?