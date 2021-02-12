MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis city leaders announced on Friday plans to reopen the 38th and Chicago intersection, but not until after the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.
The barricades have remained up at the south Minneapolis site, where George Floyd died under Chauvin’s knee last Memorial Day. Since then, the intersection has been looked after by community caretakers, with limited public services allowed in the area.
RELATED: ‘We Look At Our Protest As Art’: Future Of George Floyd Square Becoming Clearer
On Friday afternoon, the city announced plans for Public Works to provide solid waste and recycling services, and for Minneapolis Police and Fire departments to respond to calls for service. The city is sending a survey out to nearby residents to help determine the best method for delivering critical services to the area, such as public transit.
“The killing of George Floyd forever changed the intersection of 38th and Chicago and reshaped our city’s place in history,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. “Those who live and work in the neighborhood did not ask for the global spotlight, yet they have graciously opened their doors to us and the world over the past nine months.”
In all, the city has pledged more than $10.5 million in funding to support racial healing in the area. A $150,000 fund also allows for artists to lead racial equity efforts to rebuild the areas most impacted by the civil unrest this past summer.
“These measures are intended to maintain public safety as we continue to address the necessary goals for justice and healing from trauma,” said City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins.
Chauvin’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 8.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Husband Of Buffalo Shooting Victim Lindsay Overbay: ‘Celebrate Every Day As If It Was Your Last’
- Legislative Auditor: MN Pollution Control Agency Did Not Inspect Water Gremlin As Often As It Should
- ‘It Was Just Magic’: Couple Reunites After 53 Years Apart, Finds Biological Daughter
- How Are Kids Tested In COVID Vaccine Trials? When Might They Get The Vaccine?