MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota state leaders and school officials are waiting on an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It means an updated school plan for our state could be implemented once word from the federal government comes down.

However, several lawmakers have very different ideas about what the next steps should be. A growing number of them are pushing to get all students back in the classroom, as it’s been almost a year full of distance learning compromises.

Families and lawmakers are driven by a couple of issues. Number one, how distance learning impacts student academic achievement and how it’s impacting their mental and emotional well-being.

Some families and certain Republican legislators have shared their belief that Gov. Tim Walz should not have the authority to alter school plans — that it should be entirely up to districts.

Democrats argue the proposal to strip the governor of his authority is not urgent, as schools are already reopening. Walz said Tuesday 60% of Minnesota students in kindergarten through fifth grade are in the classroom and another 20% are in a hybrid model.

He hinted change for middle and high schools could be imminent pending the new CDC guidance.

Also Friday, Walz will announce a new educator testing program as a key to get students back in the classroom. Teachers unions have been focused not as much on testing, rather vaccinating.

MORE ON CDC GUIDANCE

The Biden administration’s guidelines for reopening schools is expected to include recommendations for phased reopening based on rates of community transmission, according to a draft internal summary by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention obtained by CBS News on Thursday.

This phased approach for reopening provides recommendations for types of instruction for K-12 schools, based on the prevalence of coronavirus in the area and broken down into four color-coded “zones” – full in-person, hybrid, reduced attendance and virtual-only.

The summary of the guidance obtained by CBS News does not stipulate the rates of community spread that determine who qualifies for each zone.

Read more on CBS News.