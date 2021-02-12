Michelle Mazzara, Luvafoodie CEO and Founder, shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Luvafoodie Champagne Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 bottle of champagne
½ cup of Limoncello
¼ cup of blueberries
Directions:
- Put blueberries in bottom of two champagne flutes
- Add 1 oz. of Limoncello to each champagne flute.
- Add champagne to flutes.
Makes two champagne cocktails.
Refreshing Champagne Cocktail to serve for Valentine’s Day!
Luvafoodie Ginger Lime Berry Salad
Ingredients:
3 cups of arugula
¼ cup of blackberries
¼ cup of blueberries
¼ cup of raspberries
½ cup of crumbled goat cheese
2 tbsp. unsalted pistachios
¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 tbsp. honey
¼ tsp. Luvafoodie Ginger Lime Spice
1 tsp. fresh lime juice
Directions:
- In a small bowl whisk together olive oil, apple cider vinegar, mustard, honey, Luvafoodie Ginger Lime spice and lime juice. Set aside.
- On two plates, plate arugula.
- Put berries on top of arugula.
- Top with goat cheese and pistachios.
- Drizzle dressing on top of greens.
Delicious Heart Healthy Salad for Two!
Luvafoodie Strawberry Meringue Hearts
Ingredients:
3 large egg whites, room temperature
¼ tsp. cream of tartar
½ tsp. pure vanilla
½ cup of sugar
1 tbsp. cornstarch
3 cups of fresh strawberries sliced
3 Luvafoodie Happy Heart Dark Chocolate Bars melted
1 tbsp. milk
Preheat Oven to 200 degrees
Directions:
- In a bowl using electric mixer, combine egg whites, cream of tartar, and vanilla.
- Beat on low speed, gradually increase to high speed until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes.
- Sprinkle sugar over the egg white mixture and gradually beat at high speed, until glossy peaks form. Sift cornstarch over mixture and fold in to egg whites.
- Form meringue into 4 hearts on parchment paper on a baking sheet. Press down on center of heart with spoon in center for indentation.
- Bake 1 hour. Reduce oven temperature to 175 degrees; continue baking until outside is dry and crisp about 1 hour.
- Remove from heat, cool completely.
- Fill with fresh sliced strawberries.
- Melt in microwave Luvafoodie Dark Chocolate Happy Heart bars and milk until melted, about a minute.
Drizzle chocolate over strawberries and meringue.
Makes four individual Heart Desserts.
Perfect Valentine’s Day Dessert!
Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers Lobster Tails
Ingredients:
2 8oz. lobster tails, thawed
½ tbsp. Lime Juice
2 tbsp Orange Juice
½ tbsp. lemon juice
2 tsp Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers Salt Free Spice Blend
2 tbsp. Extra virgin olive Oil
1 Orange, Sliced
1 Lemon, Sliced
Preheat oven to 370 degrees
Directions:
- Remove lobster meat from shells.
- In a small bowl mix together: lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers spice, and olive oil.
- Put lobster tails in a pan, pour juice mixture over lobster.
- Bake in oven for 15 minutes.
Garnish on plate with sliced oranges and limes.
Perfect Heart Healthy main dish for 2 to serve for Valentine’s Day!
Luvafoodie Garlic and Green Herb Twice Baked Potatoes
Ingredients:
2 medium sized baking potatoes
1 cup of non-fat Greek plain yogurt
2 tbsp. skim milk
1 cup of low- fat mozzarella shredded
1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Salt Free Garlic and Green Herb Spice
Preheat oven to: 400 degrees
Directions:
- Bake potatoes for 1 hour.
- Slice potatoes in half lengthwise, scoop out potato and save potato skins.
- In a bowl mix together yogurt, cheese, milk, Luvafoodie spice. Stir in hot potato.
- Spoon potato mixture back into potato skins.
- Bake for another 15 minutes.
Sprinkle with additional Luvafoodie Garlic and Green Herb Spice
Delicious low fat and low sodium side dish for two!