Michelle Mazzara, Luvafoodie CEO and Founder, shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Luvafoodie Champagne Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 bottle of champagne

½ cup of Limoncello

¼ cup of blueberries

Directions:

  1. Put blueberries in bottom of two champagne flutes
  2. Add 1 oz. of Limoncello to each champagne flute.
  3. Add champagne to flutes.

Makes two champagne cocktails.

Refreshing Champagne Cocktail to serve for Valentine’s Day!

Luvafoodie Ginger Lime Berry Salad

Ingredients:

3 cups of arugula

¼ cup of blackberries

¼ cup of blueberries

¼ cup of raspberries

½ cup of crumbled goat cheese

2 tbsp. unsalted pistachios

¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. honey

¼ tsp. Luvafoodie Ginger Lime Spice

1 tsp. fresh lime juice

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl whisk together olive oil, apple cider vinegar, mustard, honey, Luvafoodie Ginger Lime spice and lime juice. Set aside.
  2. On two plates, plate arugula.
  3. Put berries on top of arugula.
  4. Top with goat cheese and pistachios.
  5. Drizzle dressing on top of greens.

Delicious Heart Healthy Salad for Two!

Luvafoodie Strawberry Meringue Hearts

Ingredients:

3 large egg whites, room temperature

¼ tsp. cream of tartar

½ tsp. pure vanilla

½ cup of sugar

1 tbsp. cornstarch

3 cups of fresh strawberries sliced

3 Luvafoodie Happy Heart Dark Chocolate Bars melted

1 tbsp. milk

Preheat Oven to 200 degrees

Directions:

  1. In a bowl using electric mixer, combine egg whites, cream of tartar, and vanilla.
  2. Beat on low speed, gradually increase to high speed until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes.
  3. Sprinkle sugar over the egg white mixture and gradually beat at high speed, until glossy peaks form. Sift cornstarch over mixture and fold in to egg whites.
  4. Form meringue into 4 hearts on parchment paper on a baking sheet. Press down on center of heart with spoon in center for indentation.
  5. Bake 1 hour. Reduce oven temperature to 175 degrees; continue baking until outside is dry and crisp about 1 hour.
  6. Remove from heat, cool completely.
  7. Fill with fresh sliced strawberries.
  8. Melt in microwave Luvafoodie Dark Chocolate Happy Heart bars and milk until melted, about a minute.

Drizzle chocolate over strawberries and meringue.

Makes four individual Heart Desserts.

Perfect Valentine’s Day Dessert!

Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers Lobster Tails

 

Ingredients:

 

2 8oz.  lobster tails, thawed

½ tbsp. Lime Juice

2 tbsp Orange Juice

½ tbsp. lemon juice

2 tsp Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers Salt Free Spice Blend

2 tbsp. Extra virgin olive Oil

1 Orange, Sliced

1 Lemon, Sliced

Preheat oven to 370 degrees

Directions:

  1. Remove lobster meat from shells.
  2. In a small bowl mix together: lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers spice, and olive oil.
  3. Put lobster tails in a pan, pour juice mixture over lobster.
  4. Bake in oven for 15 minutes.

Garnish on plate with sliced oranges and limes.

Perfect Heart Healthy main dish for 2 to serve for Valentine’s Day!

Luvafoodie Garlic and Green Herb Twice Baked Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 medium sized baking potatoes

1 cup of non-fat Greek plain yogurt

2 tbsp. skim milk

1 cup of low- fat mozzarella shredded

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Salt Free Garlic and Green Herb Spice

Preheat oven to: 400 degrees

Directions:

  1. Bake potatoes for 1 hour.
  2. Slice potatoes in half lengthwise, scoop out potato and save potato skins.
  3. In a bowl mix together yogurt, cheese, milk, Luvafoodie spice. Stir in hot potato.
  4. Spoon potato mixture back into potato skins.
  5. Bake for another 15 minutes.

Sprinkle with additional Luvafoodie Garlic and Green Herb Spice

 

Delicious low fat and low sodium side dish for two!