MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allina Health is inviting Minnesotans to show solidarity with the Buffalo community on Tuesday, which will mark one week since the “senseless attack” on a Buffalo health clinic.
“The senseless and tragic violence that took place on February 9, 2021 at Allina Health Clinic – Buffalo Crossroads left us heartbroken and we continue to be deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” Allina said in a statement Monday.
Allina says a moment of silence will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Other ways to show support include:
– Wearing purple, the color of the Buffalo community
– Displaying purple lights
– Posting #BuffaloStrong social media image
– Updating social media profile image frame
– Posting on social media using #BuffaloStrong, #AllinaStrong and #HealthCareStrong
Purple lights will be displayed in the Buffalo community, Allianz Field in St. Paul and other landmarks. Click here for more.
RELATED: Fifth Buffalo Clinic Shooting Victim Identified As Jennifer Gibson
Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags to be flown at half-staff last Wednesday until sunset on Sunday, Feb. 14 to honor the front-line health care workers and first responders killed or injured in the line of duty in Minnesota.
Authorities said Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, was angry about his medical treatment before he shot five workers and detonated three apparent pipe bombs at the Allina Health clinic. He now faces a murder charge and several additional attempted murder charges.