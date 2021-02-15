MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s still dangerously cold out there. Not just here in Minnesota, but almost everywhere.
That doesn’t seem as enticing as it once did, not just because of the pandemic, but because of the temperatures that we’re seeing around the country. We’re talking about zero and even below zero feels-like temperatures as far south as Austin, Texas. The cold is embracing that Interstate 35 corridor.
You can leave the science up to the meteorologists, but you do not need a scientific report to know that when you step outside, it’s pretty painful out there.
What do you get when you see this kind of cold here in Minnesota? You get people sticking to work.
WCCO’s Christiane Cordero saw construction workers, delivery drivers and many others keeping at it Monday in south Minneapolis.
This is Daniel Wicklander’s 53rd winter and he said, believe it or not, it’s not that bad.
“You just move, move, move. There’s plenty of movement we can do, because we’re moving boxes that are 30 pounds, at least, if not more. Just move fast,” he said.