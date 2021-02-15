Chef Laura Bonicelli, from Bonicelli Cooking Club, shared this recipe for Cauliflower Crust Margherita Pizza with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Cauliflower Crust Margherita PizzaRELATED: Coronavirus In MN: 2nd New Hope Care Facility Sees Dozens Of Resident Deaths
Ingredients
1 large head cauliflower — cut into florets–can include stem
2 large eggs — beaten
1/2 cup grated Asiago
1 tablespoon dried basil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper — to taste
3/4 cup shredded aged mozzarella
6 ounces fresh mozzarella — sliced very thin
3 medium-sized tomatoes — thinly sliced
8 cherry tomatoes — halved
Maldon sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
extra-virgin olive oil
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425º F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; spray the paper with cooking spray.
Place half of the cauliflower florets in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely ground. Transfer to a microwave-safe bowl. Process the other half and place in the same bowl.RELATED: Recipe: Seared Scallops With Farro, Winter Squash, Lemon Beurre Blanc
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and microwave for 5 minutes, until the cauliflower is soft and cooked.
Using cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel, drain the cauliflower thoroughly by pressing out the liquid. Place in a medium-sized bowl to cool.
When the cauliflower is cool, stir in the beaten eggs, cheese, and basil. Season with salt and pepper.
Spread the mixture on the parchment, forming a 10×14-inch rectangle. Bake for 18-22 minutes, until starting to brown.
Sprinkle the crust with the aged mozzarella. Arrange the fresh mozzarella slices and then both tomatoes evenly on the pizza. Season with sea salt and pepper. Bake for 6 minutes, turn the pan, and bake for an additional 15 to 18 minutes until cheese melts and browns. There may be some liquid from the fresh mozzarella you need to soak up with paper towels.
Top with fresh basil leaves (Tear if they are large.) Drizzle with olive oil and serve.