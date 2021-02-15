MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota’s newest apple has a name.
Formerly known as MN 1980, the Triumph apple is "a firm fruit with red skin and a slightly tart flavor," according to the university's Department of Horticultural Science. It's a cross between Honeycrisp and Liberty apples.
The department said it received nearly 500 suggestions for the new name, but a graduate student named Stephen Brockman ultimately picked the winning moniker.
“I chose the name ‘Triumph’ because creating a fruit cultivar of such high quality is quite literally a triumph,” Brockman said in a statement. “Years of meticulous work by many people culminating in a great achievement. It’s just as much a name as a description.”
The university said Triumph trees will be sold mainly to home consumers and small orchards, and the apples themselves will likely be sold at orchards and farmer’s markets instead of large retailers. That’s still about four to five years away.
The U of M has developed several well-known apples, including the Honeycrisp and First Kiss varieties.