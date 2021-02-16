MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild are set to play Tuesday night after two weeks without a game due to COVID-19.
The Wild last played Feb. 2 against the Colorado Avalanche, losing 2-1. They’re slated to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Six wild games were postponed after a rash of players were placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list in early February. As of Monday, these Wild players were still in the COVID protocol: Brad Hunt, Carson Soucy, Jonas Brodin, Cam Talbot and Victor Rask. At one point, the Wild had 13 players on the COVID list.
The Wild are 6-5 this season. Only the New Jersey Devils, who also had a long break caused by COVID, have played fewer games.