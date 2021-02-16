MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who would be the Minnesota Timberwolves’ second star is set to miss at least another month due to injury, the team announced Tuesday.
D’Angelo Russell will undergo surgery Wednesday “to remove a loose body from the left knee,” the Timberwolves said. He’ll miss four to six weeks while recovering. He missed the last three games before this announcement.
The Wolves also said Tuesday Jarrett Culver, who injured his ankle Jan. 25, will resume on-court activities this week and could see in-game action as soon as late next week.
Since the Timberwolves traded for Russell a year ago, the point guard and star center Karl-Anthony Towns have only played in five games together. Towns returned to the court last week after missing 13 games due to COVID-19.
This season, Russell is averaging 19 points and five assists per game. Culver has averaged eight points and five rebounds.