MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors in the George Floyd case are appealing the judge’s decision last week to deny a motion to reinstate third-degree murder charges against Derek Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers.
Last Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled against the prosecution’s attempts to reinstate third-degree murder charges against Chauvin and the other three officers involved in Floyd’s death. On the following day, prosecutors filed to appeal, court documents show.
Chauvin still faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. Initially, he was charged with third-degree murder, but the judge dropped that charge in October, reasoning that there was no probable cause.
Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes as Floyd lay in handcuffs, repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Bystander video of the fatal arrest sparked protests and riots in Minneapolis and across the country.
Chauvin’s trial is slated to begin on March 8.