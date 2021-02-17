MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Almost everyone loves pizza, and almost everyone has a particular go-to topping or combination of toppings. But which of those toppings are America’s favorites … or least favorites?
A new survey finds, not terribly surprisingly, that America’s #1 pizza topping is pepperoni, followed closely behind by sausage.
Rounding out the top five favorites are mushrooms, extra cheese and onions.
On the flip side, you might expect the perpetually controversial pineapple to be at the top of the list for America’s least favorite topping, but you would be incorrect in that assumption. America’s actual most loathed topping is anchovies.
Pineapple, as it turns out, is only the fifth least favorite topping. Eggplant, artichokes and broccoli all chart higher on that list.
The results came from a poll of about 6,000 Americans. They also showed that Americans have a very thin margin of preference for thin crust over regular style crust, 31% to 29%. About 18% say they prefer deep dish crust.
